FLORENCE, S.C. — A $140,00 Duke Energy grant will be split among three food banks and seven free medical clinics.
"Commitment to the communities we serve is part of all that we do at Duke Energy," said Michael Callahan, president of the utility's operations in South Carolina. "It truly makes an impact when we roll up our sleeves to volunteer or help nonprofit organizations do the great work they do for those who might need a little help."
"Food banks in our communities provide for the needs of hungry people by gathering and sharing quality food, distributing millions of healthy meals to families across the region each year," Callahan said.
Harvest hope, which distributed almost 23 million meals in South Carolina in 2018, will receive $50,000, which will help provide more than 250,000 meals in the Pee Dee.
"Harvest Hope will distribute these funds to partner agencies they support in counties across the region," Callahan said. "Each agency will have an account set up that they can use to purchase food for their community food bank and distribute accordingly in those more rural communities."
The Lowcountry Food Bank, which serves Williamsburg, Georgetown and Horry counties, received a $10,000 grant.
The United Way of Kershaw County received a $10,000 grant to conduct mobile feeding programs in the Bethune and Lugoff areas.
"Free medical clinics provide much-needed free medical assistance to low income, uninsured adults who do not have health care benefits," Callahan said. "These facilities provide medicines, equipment such as blood pressure cuffs, and diagnostic testing to thousands of patients every year."
Helping Hands Free Medical Clinic in Marion, Mercy Medicine Free Clinic in Florence, Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County, Dillon County Free Medical Clinic, Mercy in Me Free Medical Clinic in Cheraw, Sumter United Ministries Free Clinic and Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County each received $10,000.
The Duke Energy Foundation annually gives more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations in South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.