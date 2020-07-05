FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority is requiring passengers on its buses to wear masks.
The mask requirement was announced Sunday in an email sent from the bus system. It follows the guidelines of a proclamation by the city manager and mayor of Florence requiring masks, effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
The transportation agency said:
“PDRTA is committed to limiting the spread of Covid-19 by following the guidelines established by the City of Florence. The safety and health of our passengers and employees are our top priority.
“Face mask coverings can include, but are not limited to: bandanas, medical masks, cloth masks, scarves, and gaiters, provided it securely covers the person’s face and nose.
“PDRTA drivers can provide a mask but we encourage passengers to have their own when using public transportation.”
