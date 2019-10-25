FLORENCE, S.C. — A zombie horde shambled from the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library Friday night in the never-ending quest for brains — and a good time — at the final Florence After Five of the season.
The annual Zombie Walk participants gathered after 5 p.m. to apply makeup and other such things to complete the transformation from otherwise upstanding citizens to the undead.
The zombies deemed the zombiest out of the bunch stood to win a pair of Ariana Grande tickets at the 21-and-older Zombie Walk after party in the James Allen plaza.
The walk — which has an entry fee of $5 for adults and $3 for children — is a fundraiser for House of Hope.
The job of gathering, and organizing, the undead this year fell to Clint Thompkins who described himself as “a guy who helped six years ago to put this together.”
“Me and Mal Weatherly got together after one Florence Comicon and saw people doing cosplay and thought ‘this would be a great idea,’” Thompkins said. “We went to the city and got it all verified and the rest is history.”
Over a 15-minute, span several dozen zombies made it from the library to the party downtown — with an escort and other traffic assistance from the Florence Police Department.
Friday’s Florence After Five ended a record-breaking year for the downtown concert series. The events are held the final Friday of the month April through October.
Ray Reich, Florence downtown development manager, said the 2019 concert series has been the biggest year ever both in terms of attendance and food and drink sales.
“We’ve been very, very pleased,” Reich said Tuesday afternoon.
He also noted that the weather had been nice for all of the Florence After Five events this year except one in which the last hour got rained out.
“It’s just been banner year,” Reich said. “We’ve had record numbers every month.”
Reich said the average attendance was around 1,200-1,500, according to estimates of the Florence Police Department.
Participants may come mainly from the Florence area, but two participants Friday night were from Virginia Beach, Va., but were here for family reasons and not just to attend the downtown celebration.
Keith and Pat Fahrig were in town to “witness the bell ringing of our granddaughter who, at 7 a.m., finished her 858th day of chemo,” Keith Fahrig said.
Their 10-year-old is certified cancer free, Keith Fahrig said.
It is not known the level of economic impact the concert series has on the downtown, but Reich said the series helps the downtown in three ways: It positions downtown as an entertainment center, it helps make people aware of the businesses in the downtown and it markets the downtown to potential businesses.
The October Florence After Five featured Chocolate Chip and Company.
The band plays played Motown, R&B, soul, rock ’n’ roll, beach music, and more.
The band is composed of Anthony Tony Lee Howard, also known as Chocolate Chip; his daughter, Monique, also known as Monique the Entertainer, as a singer; Jennifer Gibson as a singer; Skip Smaldone on the keyboard; Dylan “D” Parker on bass guitar; and Chris Lanier on guitar.
October’s kids zone featured a pumpkin patch with Halloween-themed games, crafts and a children’s costume contest.
