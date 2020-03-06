FLORENCE, S.C. — The second annual Isaac Wilson Project Youth Symposium will be held Saturday at Wilson High School.
Topics for the symposium include mental health, bullying prevention, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.
Speakers include Kyle A. Greene, a national-awarding-winning author and motivational speaker; Cierra Young, mental health professional, author and speaker; Damian Burris, part owner of Burris and Pressley Realty in Florence and Columbia; and Sonyetta Cooper, an empowerment counselor with the Columbia Urban League and the founder of Girlz of the Pee Dee.
The event is sponsored in part by the law offices of Linward C. Edwards, PNC Bank, First Reliance Bank, McCall Law, Smartphone Doctors, and Pepsi of Florence.
The symposium is free and lunch will be provided.
For more information or to register, visit theisaacwilsonproject.org.
The symposium is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the common area of Wilson High School at 1411 E. Old Marion Highway.
Parents, students, and professionals from across South Carolina have registered for the symposium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.