FLORENCE, S.C. — The Young Professionals of Florence will host its final social event of the year on Thursday night at Lights 4 Paws, at 3251 Mears Drive in Florence.
This holiday social will be a “pet friendly” walk-though show that will guarantee you will leave with the holiday spirit, said Kristin Nesmith, director of marketing and sales for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and chamber representative on the YPF board.
Young Professionals is a program under the direction of The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. It is a civic organization that consists of like-minded folks ranging in ages from 21-40, Nesmith said.
“Our mission is to mobilize the Young Professionals of Florence to support and enhance leadership, civic responsibility, and business growth. Simply put, we are here for you. We hope that as this organization continues to grow that it will be able to provide an increasing array of business and social services to all area young professionals looking for a network to help them reach out to the community.”
The organization was completely revamped this year with nine new board members “who sought after the common goal to assist the Young Professionals in this area,” Nesmith said.
“Young Professionals of Florence is the perfect organization for young people who are looking to get involved in the community” said Cameron Packett, membership relations manager, Florence County Economic Development Partnership and vice chair of the YPF board. “There are lots of opportunities to learn and grow professionally, network with other young professionals, and become involved in activities that give back to the community. Our upcoming Holiday Social is a great example of how these things come together. Lights 4 Paws is a great way to do good while meeting people and having fun at the same time.”
The Young Professionals of Florence will have a tent set up at the end of the trail, where everyone will gather for drinks and merriment.
The YPF hosts an event each month ranging from networking, philanthropic, social to volunteer work.
“Our monthly gatherings are held on the third Thursday of the month,” Nesmith said. “Social, service and educational events provide extensive networking and professional development for members. The socials are free to members and first-time guests. We encourage all those interested in Young Professionals to gather with us.”
Membership runs from January to December and is $35 per person.
All young professionals are invited to join the group on Thursday night.
Donations upon entrance are encouraged as all proceeds will go to the Florence Area Humane Society.
Everyone is asked to carpool if possible since parking is limited.
