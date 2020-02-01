FLORENCE, S.C. — Ten cold but brave participants plunged into 53-degree water at the Florence Family YMCA outdoor pool on Saturday at 10 a.m. for the annual Penguin Plunge chilly charitable event.
Each climbed the stairs to the top of slide and went feet-first into the water. Coming-out screams and a few choice words could be heard.
Plungers raised a total of $1,000, said Brian New, Florence Family YMCA CEO.
All proceeds will benefit the YMCA Annual Campaign, which provides financial assistance with Y programs such as after-school care, swimming lessons, sports programs, and memberships.
Henry Long, 12, the youngest to take the plunge on Saturday, said it was his first time.
“I just saw it (advertised at the Y), and asked if I could do that,” he said.
Henry is a swimmer and is on the YMCA swim team. His father, Michael Long, has been a swim coach for the Y team.
“He made me swim,” Henry said. “I love the Y and have my own Y card.”
His father said he took the challenge year before last.
“It was freezing; it definitely wakes you up,” he said.
His advice for his son was that “it won’t last long, and you can warm up afterward.”
And oh, yes, “feel free to scream,” Michael said.
He said the best thing is that 100 percent of the funds raised go toward scholarships so that seniors and single moms who need help to get their children signed up for sports can do so. That is what makes this so special, he said.
Even before taking the plunge, Henry said he was shivering. Out of the pool, he said, “I can barely breathe.”
Plungers had various reasons for taking the challenge from it was a dare to supporting the cause.
“I was put up to do it by my co-workers,” Jamier Gossett said. “They said I had to do.”
He works in after-school care at the Y and with sports.
“This is my first time,” he said. “But I have God on my side.”
He said whatever happens it is for a good cause.
“This will help my students get scholarship,” he said. “I work with a lot of students here who need scholarships.”
An aerobics instructor with the Y said her boss asked her to take the plunge. She said she was terrified and she hates to be cold.
Lowell Manning, a soccer coach at the Y, took the plunge.
“I was cold, very cold,” he said.
It wasn’t his first time taking the challenge, but he said it was definitely the coldest.
“I love the YMCA and it was for a good cause,” he said.
Manning said he has been coaching soccer since his daughter was 6 years old. She is now 22.
Marcus Gamble, an after-school counselor with the Y, said he took the challenge because he thought it would be a fun thing to do, and it was for a good cause
“It was fun,” he said.
“It wasn’t bad, but I felt the shock,” Gamble said.
When they got out of the pool, the plungers hurried inside where hot chocolate, cookies, brownies and other snacks waited for them.
