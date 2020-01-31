FLORENCE, S.C. — Dads, carrying umbrellas shielding daughters from the cold and rain as best they could, crowded into the SiMT at Florence-Darlington Technical College on Friday night for the 21st Florence Family YMCA Father-Daughter Dance.
No moms allowed. It was a night just for dads and their daughters.
This year’s theme was “winter.”
“We wouldn’t miss it for anything in the world,” Joe Reynolds said.
He said he and his daughter, Khyla, have made some wonderful memories at these dances.
The dance is a fundraiser for the Florence Family YMCA.
“All money raised goes directly into our Annual Campaign, which helps provide financial assistance and scholarships for programs such as the after-school care, swimming lessons, sports programs, and memberships” said Renee Mitchell, administrative assistant and missionary for the YMCA. “We believe this event has become so successful because it allows fathers or father figures to have a special night out with their daughters in a safe, Christian environment to make memories that will last a lifetime.”
“There are so many local businesses and volunteers that donate to our dance,” Mitchell said. “That allows us to spend as little as possible so that every dollar raised can go back into helping those in our community.”
“Every penny goes back into the community,” said Dorothy Krasias, HR administrator/membership director, who was in charge of the event.
“I want the night to be very enjoyable,” she said. “I love to see the variety of ages represented and fathers showing their daughter how to be treated by a gentleman.”
The dance started 21 years ago in the YMCA gymnasium and quickly outgrew the space. This year between 1,200 and 1,300 dads and daughters were expected to attend.
Kyle Turner is retired from the Marine Corps and wore his dress uniform to attend the dance with his daughter, Kyleigh.
“This time she gave me enough notice to be able to get off and come,” he said.
He said she is the better dancer.
“I don’t dance,” he said.
Leimyrian Moses had his two daughters, Morgan and Jamiyah, with him at the dance. This was their third year attending.
“Being able to be a father and have a night on the town with my daughters and evening to get dressed up is the best part,” he said.
It was a special night for Spenser Prosser and his three daughters. He said his daughter, Tristyn, had a heart transplant two years ago on Dec. 23.
“She is our miracle baby,” he said.
They were all excited to be dressed up and attend the dance together.
This was Lani Hinson of Florence’s 12th year attending with her father, Kip Hinson.
“I like meeting with all my friends and seeing everybody so happy and having a good time,” Lani said.
“I like spending time with my daughter,” Kip said. “She is the best dancer, no question about it.”
Most of the little girls couldn’t wait to bombard the dance floor covered in blue, pink, purple and white balloons. They lunged into the sea of pastel colors, tossed them in the air, stomped on them until they popped almost every one. Then, they danced with their dads and friends for a night of unforgettable fun.
“I love the balloons,” said Taylor Lower.
Halyn Thomson, 10, said it was her fourth or fifth time attending with her dad, Garth Thomson.
“It is a lot of fun,” she said. “And a date night with dad,” Garth said.
Throughout the night, the girls moved from dance floor to food tables where sweet treats of all descriptions awaited.
They stood in long lines for pictures to record of this special night.
