Second in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Sheriff William Kenney Boone was arrested and suspended on April 24.
On that Wednesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the indictment of Boone on two counts of embezzlement and one count of common law misconduct while in office.
The embezzlement offenses are statutory felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each and a fine at the discretion of the court.
The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years.
After Boone was arrested, he was transported to Columbia where a bond hearing was held before Judge DeAndrea G. Benjamin.
Benjamin set Boone's bond as a $50,000 personal recognizance bond with electronic monitoring and a no contact order for the sheriff's department. She later removed the requirement of electronic monitoring.
Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Boone the same day and appointed former Florence County Sheriff William C. "Billy" Barnes as interim sheriff. Barnes previously served from 1974-1993.
The next day, the South Carolina Sheriff's Association announced that Boone, a former president, was no longer a member of the organization.
Later, Boone was charged with one count of misconduct in office and with three campaign finance violations.
The ethics violations are statutory misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine no less than $5,000 and not more than 500% of the amount of contributions that should have been reported.
His bond remained the same.
Jan. 20, 2020 has been set as a trial date for Boone.
Boone had been filing campaign financial disclosures for a potential 2020 run but stopped filing them after he was indicted.
Five people – Republicans Glen Kirby, the current chief deputy of the sheriff's office, and T.J. Joye; and Democrats Darrin Yarborough, Frizell Moore and Jody Lynch – have declared for the office.
On Nov. 3, exactly one year before the 2020 general election, an election date was set by state law. No special election will be needed and the sheriff's position will be filled on Nov. 3, 2020 with Barnes serving until then.
Boone had been pushing the county council for pay raises for deputies before his indictment was announced. These were later incorporated into the county budget by the council.
He also participated in a question and answer session with the Morning News shortly before he was indicted.
