FLORENCE, S.C. – Two major businesses opened in 2019 in the 100 blocks of East and West Evans Street in downtown Florence.
The first to open was Hyatt Place Florence Downtown. The five-story, 103-room hotel opened on Feb. 6 at 100 E. Evans St. It is the first Hyatt-branded hotel in historic downtown Florence. The hotel represents an investment of approximately $20 million in downtown.
Owned by East Evans Hospitality LLC, the hotel is managed by Raines Hospitality, which manages several hotels in Florence and South Carolina. The property was developed by Springbridge Development.
The hotel offers a casual atmosphere with amenities such as free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings in the Gallery Kitchen. And, of course, its signature bowls of green apples can be found throughout the hotel.
Guests staying at Hyatt Place Florence Downtown can enjoy the close proximity of the hotel to the arts and entertainment district downtown, the Florence Museum, Francis Marion University’s FMU Performing Arts Center, the Florence Little Theatre and other activities. Guests also can enjoy shopping within walking distance of the hotel.
Additionally, the hotel is just minutes from the Florence Regional Airport and Interstate 95 and is only 10 minutes from the Florence Center and I-20.
“I am extremely excited to announce the opening of Hyatt Place Florence Downtown! And we are only a few months away from the opening of Hyatt Place Mt. Pleasant and Comfort Inn & Suites Florence,” said Grey Raines, president of Raines Hospitality, Inc., in a release on the hotel’s opening.
“As Florence continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel to the area,” said General Manager Faith Rogers. “With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road.”
The hotel offers meeting spaces for guests and the community, a 24-hour gym, an outdoor pool and more.
“Florence is a vibrant city, filled with friendly people, great neighborhoods and an ever-expanding list of great places to visit and things to do or see,” said Kristy Fowler, the market leader for Raines Hospitality, in the release. “Our hotel is central to all of these locations, and we are confident that Hyatt Place Florence/Downtown will exceed guests’ expectations and provide them with everything they need while visiting our area.”
On March 14, Carolina Bank held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new headquarters in downtown Florence. It was nearly two years in the making. The bank is located at 185. W. Evans St.
A soft opening was held in December 2018 for the 19,200-square foot building that cost an estimated $4.5 million. It hosts the bank’s 15th branch location in addition to its new headquarters.
“We are very pleased with the results,” said Vera Herbert, vice president and fourth generation of the Beasley family, which founded the family-owned bank more than 80 years ago in Lamar. “It was a lot of work to get to this point.”
Adding a third story to the two-story building is what took so long in the renovation process, Herbert said. In the early 1900s, the building was three stories tall. She said it is believed that the third floor burned in the 1950s, and the top floor was never replaced. When Carolina Bank purchased the building, it was only two stories and housed the Art Trail gallery.
The bank tried to go back as much as possible to the original look from the turn of the century. It kept some of the original brick walls inside, but the bricks were crumbling, and that was not always possible. Some of the original columns on the second floor were also left intact.
The first floor houses the new branch operations and the wealth management services. The second floor includes operations such as loan, computer and deposit operations. Some administrative offices for the bank’s headquarters are located on the third floor, along with a conference room and balcony overlooking the Florence County Judicial Center.
Renovations were started in June 2017.
“A lot of our coming here had to do with the growth in Florence,” Herbert said.
She said they wanted to be a part of that growth and to be more accessible to many of their customers.
Bank President Rick Beasley said his grandfather had a vision in 1936 and opened a small bank in Lamar. His son opened one in Darlington, and from there it has grown. And now they have moved their headquarters to Florence.
