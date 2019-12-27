Third in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. – After a failed referendum in February, Florence One Schools is moving forward with building constructions and renovations.
The district started the year with a referendum on whether to issue $198 million in bonds for school construction and improvements, including renovations to all three high schools, new constructions for Williams Middle School and Southside Middle School and a new elementary school.
The public voted down the referendum by a 3-to-1 margin.
After the referendum failed, the Florence One School Board of Trustees voted in August to use 8% money to renovate schools across the district. Renovations include painting classrooms, replacing bleachers, water fountain replacements and remodeling high school auditoriums.
Superintendent Richard O’Malley said he walked through the schools with each principal and the director of facilities to develop a list of projects in each school, which he then prioritized projects based on health and safety.
Later that night, the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees and O’Malley regrouped and voted to move forward with phase two of the pay-as-you-go plan. Phase two includes the construction of Southside Middle School, Williams Middle School and Savannah Grove Elementary School.
The construction of Southside Middle Schools is set to begin in early 2020.
“This is a really exciting time for the district,” O’Malley said. “Given our advances academically and now that we’re moving forward facility wise, I think the district has moved farther in the last 13 months than it has in a long time.”
O’Malley said the district built up its fund balance so it can use $20 million to kick start the Southside Middle project. The district also planned to contribute at least $5 million of its 8% money toward the school each year for the next three years. The “8% money” is money the district borrows through bonds against 8% of the value of property in the district.
After Southside Middle is completed, a new Williams Middle will be the next to be constructed.
During the August meeting, the board also approved purchasing the old library building on 319 S. Irby St. to become the new district office, to allow space for the renovations on the McClenaghan and Poynor buildings to begin.
In November the Florence One Schools board approved adding fifth-grade students to four elementary schools in the district during the 2020-21 school year. The board also approved that night to make John W. Moore Intermediate School a sixth- and seventh-grade school next school year.
Current Delmae Heights Elementary, Lucy T. Davis Elementary and Carver Elementary school fourth-grade students will stay at the school next school year to add fifth-grade students during the 2020-21 school year.
McLaurin Elementary School will also receive fifth-grade students next year with the addition of a modular wing.
The original plan did not include McLaurin Elementary, but after board Chairman Porter Stewart showed interest in adding fifth-grade students to the school, O’Malley suggested adding a modular unit to McLaurin Elementary.
O’Malley said adding a modular unit would be cheaper than building a brick and mortar addition, the unit would connect to the school and the building would be built more quickly than a brick and mortar.
In his previous district, O'Malley has had experience with mobile additions. He said the hardest part would be getting approval from the state of South Carolina, but the mobile would only take about four months to construct.
O’Malley said the district is trying to ensure that they minimize how many students are shifting around. With the current plan, no students are being shifted around.
