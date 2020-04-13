FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela had a simple message for the public Monday: "We should not allow our own fear of danger to create harm where there was none."
Wukela spoke at the end of a virtual city council meeting held Monday afternoon.
"Let me say that those of you that are watching [the livestream of the meeting on YouTube], this is certainly an anxious and uncertain time," Wukela said. "To be sure the spread of COVID-19 presents a danger to public health, particularly to the vulnerable among us."
Wukela added that the city and the nation were taking precautions but continued to say that those precautions have a cost.
"It is a cost that is an unavoidable necessity to reduce the danger that is posed us by nature," Wukela said. "We must be careful to not allow anxiety and fear to create an avoidable man-made danger of panic.
"We will deal with the danger as it exists."
Wukela added that there are no shortages, and the governmental entities are strong and functioning.
"This city is strong and resilient," Wukela said. "Nature has presented us with a challenge, but we are made of sterner stuff."
Wukela added that the city is well-suited and capable to make it through the crisis.
