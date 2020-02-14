FLORENCE, S.C. — The national director of the Working Families Party will be campaigning for Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the Pee Dee this weekend.
Working Families Party National Director Maurice Mitchell will campaign for Warren at Saturday events in Florence, Mullins, and Nichols.
Mitchell is expected to speak at a canvass kickoff event at 1 p.m. the Warren campaign's office in Florence on Saturday. The office is at 1719 S. Irby St.
At 2 p.m., Mitchell will hold a party chair meeting with the chairs of Democratic Parties in Congressional District 7 at 2709 Ceramic Court in Mullins.
Mitchell will take a walking tour of the community of Nichols at 4 p.m. with a community meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The walk will start at the Williams Chapel at 401 Stage Road.
The meeting will also feature the Rev. Leo Woodberry.
In April 2018, Mitchell became the first African American to hold the position of national director of the Working Families Party.
The Working Families Party endorsed Elizabeth Warren in September 2019.
