FLORENCE, S.C. – One look into Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II's eyes lets anyone paying close enough attention know the pain he feels at losing Euel Durwood "Woody" Jones II.
Jones, 77, died on Saturday after a battle against non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
As Brand talked Monday about Jones as the monthly meeting of the Florence City Council ended, his eyes grew big, very deep and very sad.
Brand said he and Jones had served on several committees together but also were friends.
"We were good friends, particularly from a personal point of view," Brand said.
Jones spent his life working on causes, according to Florence City Attorney Jim Peterson. Peterson attended Central United Methodist Church with Jones.
One of those causes was donating blood to the American Red Cross.
Earlier in the meeting, Brand mentioned Jones after Buquilla Cannon gave a presentation for the need for volunteers for the American Red Cross.
"He was a huge supporter and brought people in all the time for the American Red Cross," Brand said. "He was a solicitor – a super-supporter. He challenged people to come give blood."
Brand said Jones was always out working no matter the time of year to get people to give blood.
Jones started donating blood in 1969 after being encouraged to by a friend. He stuck with it, donating regularly for 50 years until he had to stop because of his chemotherapy treatments.
Jones donated more than 148 pints of blood over 50 years to the Red Cross.
"He was quite the trouper," Brand told Cannon.
Jones also is credited with organizing the blood donation ministry at Central United Methodist. Every 56 days, the church hosts a blood drive.
He served as the voluntary chairman of the drive.
Jones was a member of Central United Methodist Church for more than 35 years. He attended the Sara Blanton Sunday School. He was also active in the United Methodist Men's group and cooked his famous spaghetti.
Peterson said it was a treat for the group to get Jones' spaghetti once a year.
Another cause was the Florence Center.
Both Brand and Peterson said there probably wouldn't be a Florence Center without Jones' work.
"Had it not been for Woody's belief and hard work on that, as reflected by the naming of the street out there for him," Peterson said.
Jones served as chairman of the original Civic Center Steering Committee. As chairman, he held hearings all over Florence County to assess the interest in building a civic center, and he acted as a liaison with the city of Florence.
Then, he cast the deciding vote to build the Florence Center.
Jones then was elected chairman of the Civic Center Commission with the responsibility of approving the plans and monitoring the construction of the facility.
Brand added Jones had begun to serve another term on the commission to bring his experience to the commission.
Hotels now surround the Florence Center.
A third cause for Jones was the area's veterans, particularly those who served in Vietnam.
Jones served as a U.S. Army officer in Turkey.
Peterson said Jones supported the Vietnam veterans in particular, because they had been overlooked.
Florence Veterans Park lies alongside Woody Jones Boulevard, a parking lot away from the Florence Center.
A fourth cause for Jones was Ducks Unlimited, with which he served as a volunteer for 25 years.
Jones attended McClenaghan High School in Florence and Pembroke State University – now UNC Pembroke – where he received a bachelor's degree in history and was a charter member of the golf team.
He also attended the USC School of Law for one year.
Jones spent approximately 10 years as a banker, operated World Travel and Cruises for 30 years and sold shutters for 15 years.
Funeral services for Jones will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Central United Methodist Church, with family visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Arrangements are being made by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.