FLORENCE, S.C. – Women in Philanthropy is contributing $10,000 for disaster relief to help those facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group is making the contribution through the Disaster Relief Fund of the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation (ECCF). Applications are being accepted by those in need of assistance who reside in the Pee Dee.
Since its beginning, Women in Philanthropy, through grants, has helped abused women and children, cancer patients, senior citizens and others in need.
Women in Philanthropy was founded in 2009 on the idea that together as informed women about philanthropy and needs in their community they can make a substantial impact on their communities, said Elizabeth Kahn of Florence, 2020 president of the organization.
Membership contributions are pooled to create a larger fund to award grants, she said. Every member has a voice and a vote in where the funds go.
In 2019, the organization awarded nearly $50,000 in grants to eight different organizations around the Pee Dee, Kahn said.
Some of the organizations benefiting from their grants in 2019 were Community Kitchen of Bennettsville, which provides free lunch to less fortunate members of the Marlboro County; Help 4 Kids of Florence, which provides meals for approximately 2,500 food insecure children in Florence County elementary schools; Lighthouse Ministries of Florence, which assists Florence area residents to navigate community resources and provides relief for emergency physical needs; Performing Arts Science Academy of Marion, which provides children in Marion County with after-school programs focused on science, math, engineering, reading and the arts; SpeciallyABLED Miracles of Florence, a summer camp experience for children and young adults with special needs; and Trent Hill Center for Children and Families in Hartsville, which is a home for children removed from their home due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.
“I’ve been a member since 2015, since I moved here,” Kahn said.
She said Women in Philanthropy is a “giving circle.” She said they are dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Pee Dee by combining their financial resources to award annual grants to nonprofit organizations.
“We put in a certain amount of money, depending on age, and each of us receives one vote. We decide where to give our money,” Kahn said. “We have about 100 members.”
Kahn said they do have a fundraiser but do very little fundraising. She said members can be as active as they wish, depending on their schedules. Women of all ages and stages of life are represented in the group, Kahn said. Each member contributes a specified amount annually, or if 40 or under the contribution is less to join.
The grants benefit nonprofits with a budget of $750,000 or less, Kahn said.
The organization’s new grant cycle begins in June, but the group wanted to do something earlier to help during COVID-19.
Kahn said the group works within the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, and because it was already set up it was the logical means to disburse the funds.
Dyan Cohen of Darlington has been a member for about four years and has served on the board for almost three years.
“I think it is a really good way to do a lot of good,” Cohen said.
She said the group has helped organizations in Darlington County, as well as other counties in the Pee Dee. She said, most recently, in Darlington County, Women in Philanthropy made a grant to the Trent Hill Center in Hartsville. She said they awarded the center a grant for $6,000 for training.
“We are basically a group of women helping other people,” Cohen said.
Kahn said now that we are experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a health crisis and an economic challenge, the organization has decided to not wait until its grant cycle but to donate $10,000 now for immediately relief.
Established in 2010, The Pee Dee Disaster Fund was a partnership between the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation and Darlington Raceway, started in response to tornados that hit Darlington.
The ECCF Board of Directors serves as the decision making body for the grant’s distribution. The organizations will respond to needs stemming from the pandemic. Grants are available in amounts varying from $500 to $2,000.
Eligibility: Nonprofit agencies with annual budgets below $1,000,000 that serve the people of Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marlboro, Marion and Williamsburg counties.
Some grants will be announced Friday. The deadline to apply for other grants is July 31 (grants to be announced Aug. 14) and Sept. 30 (grants to be announced Oct. 16).
Organizations can apply for more than one round to the Pee Dee Disaster Relief Fund Grant Distribution Process, Eastern Carolina Community Foundation PO Box 1615, Florence, SC 29503 or info@easterncarolinacf.com.
For more details about Women in Philanthropy visit easterncarolinacf.org/learn/women-in-philanthropy/.
