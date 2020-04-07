EFFINGHAM, S.C. – The search for a woman who escaped from the back of a Florence police cruiser ended about as quickly as it started.
She escaped custody late Tuesday morning and was back in custody shortly after noon.
The Florence County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page that Trisita Lynn Lewellen, 27, had been apprehended.
Lewellen, of 1536 Rosedale St. in Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 1:55 p.m. on two counts of shoplifting of a value of $2,000 or less, according to the center's website. She is also charged with escape and possession of cocaine, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
She was arrested at 10:12 a.m. when they responded to the 500 block of Pamplico Highway in response to a report of people possibly using drugs at the site.
"Officers located Trista Lynn Lewellen and discovered she had an outstanding warrant for shoplifting with enhancement. Ms. Lewellen was taken into custody and was transported to the Florence County Detention Center," according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
"At approximately 11:15 a.m., Ms. Lewellen escaped from the transport vehicle while en route to the detention center, near Effingham Highway and Trails End," according to the release.
She was taken back into custody at approximately 12:35 p.m., searched and a small quantity of what policy suspect to be cocaine was found on her, according to the release.
As of 2:30 p.m. she had not had her initial appearance before a Florence County Magistrate to set bond.
