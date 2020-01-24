FLORENCE, S.C.-- A woman on probation has been charged following a shooting on South Cashua Drive Friday morning.
Kristan Diana Collins has been charged with attempted murder, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, malicious injury to animals, personal property with a value of $2,000 or less, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and a probation violation.
Attempted murder carries a penalty of a maximum of 30 years in prison. Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature carries a penalty of 1-10 years in prison, possession of a weapon during a violent crime carries an additional penalty of five years in prison, and malicious injury to animals or property valued at less than $2,000 carries an penalty of a $1,000 fine, 30 days in prison, or both.
Collins was sentenced to one year in prison in 2019 for financial crimes. That sentence was suspended to one year probation pending her serving five days in jail.
The shooting occurred at around 8:15 a.m. Friday morning at or near the Old Delmae gas station in the 900 block of South Cashua Drive.
A male was shot in the neck according Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby. He has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Collins was identified by the sheriff's deputies and was later arrested after a high speed chase.
Kirby said Collins was stopped by himself and four other officers near exit 153 on Interstate 95. He added that neither deputies nor Collins were injured in the traffic stop. Kirby also said that two vehicles from the sheriff's office were damaged in the the chase.
