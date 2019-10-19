FLORENCE, S.C. — Windy Hill firefighters took to the intersection of East Palmetto Street and McCurdy Road on Saturday for a good cause — smoke detectors for those who could not afford them.
Armed with empty firefighter boots, they solicited donations from traffic as it cycled through.
Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung said the department last week installed its last smoke detectors and needs money for more.
Firefighters install the detectors, free, in the homes of people who need them. Smoke detectors can be the difference between life and death in a residential fire.
The chief said sometimes agencies can get donated detectors, or discounted detectors, but in this instance he expected to have to pay full price for what his department gets.
Anyone who wants to donate to the department can contact firefighters at 843-662-2050 — the business number for the Williamson Road headquarters station.
