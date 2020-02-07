FLORENCE, S.C. — One home was destroyed and a second suffered minor damage in a wind-driven fire fought by firefighters from four different departments.
West Florence firefighters were dispatched to 1110 S. Parker Drive shortly after noon Friday and arrived to find heavy fire coming from the home.
Firefighters launched an attack on the burning home and watched carefully the neighboring, down-wind home, said West Florence Fire Chief Howard Worrell.
Despite firefighters' efforts to prevent the spread of the fire it did eventually spread into the attic of the neighboring home and cause minor damage to it, Worrell said.
Before all was said and done the blaze was battled by firefighters from West Florence, City of Florence, Howe Springs and Sardis-Timmonsville fire departments. They were assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS and deputies from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Command staff from two other agencies were on hand as well.
Worrell said the residents of both homes were able to safely escape, though the fate of a family pet in the initial home remained unknown.
Firefighting efforts blocked South Parker Drive at South Cashua Drive, which caused many parents arriving at Delmae Elementary School to pick up their children to take detours to get to the car line.
The American Red Cross was called in to care for the family that lived in the home where the fire began. The other residence, though damaged, was habitable, Worrell said.
