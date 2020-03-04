FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson High School student Myla Rahman will host the Girl Talk “The Chat Box” empowerment conference from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Homewood Suites.
The conference is free to attend and open to girls ages to 13 to 18.
Ashley Davis will give a speech on empowerment.
There will be door prizes, games and food. The event invites girls to talk about becoming a leader, staying focused, preventing bullying and other things.
Homewood Suites is at 3450 W Radio Drive.
