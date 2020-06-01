FLORENCE, S.C. – Two-hundred and thirty Wilson High School graduates received their diplomas Monday morning outside the Florence Center.
The class of 2020 earned $13,472,396 in scholarship money with 42 students named Board of Trustees Scholars, or students who had 4.5 GPA or higher. There were 35 double-cord graduates who had a 4.0-4.999 GPA, and 64 single-cord graduates, who had a 3.0-3.999 GPA.
Rebecca Liu was named the valedictorian, and Isabella Ouyang was named the salutatorian.
Liu will attend Duke University on the pre-medical track. She will minor in German.
In her valedictory speech, Liu talked about an unlikely doubles partnership on the school’s tennis team with Kamari Hudson that taught her to have vision, to challenge members of the Class of 2020 to not only have a vision as they leave high school but to exceed that vision.
“We’ve already done so in the past four years,” Liu said. “From our football team becoming city champs, to … state championship appearances by basketball, academic challenge team, mock trial, cross country, band and so many others. Our class accomplishments are proof of the visions that have carried us here today.”
Liu encouraged her classmates that as they leave the school to pursue and exceed their next vision, to never forget that “once a Tiger, always a Tiger.”
Isabella Ouyang will attend the University of South Carolina to participate in the Gamecock Pharmacy Assurance program as a Doctor of Pharmacy candidate.
Ouyang talked about how the pandemic cut the Class of 2020’s year short, causing uncertainty over the changes.
“These last couple of months remind me of how life can be unpredictable and full of surprises,” Ouyang said.
Ouyang said due to the unforeseen circumstances the class has faced, they have shown that they do not back down from challenges, but instead they tackle them head on and overcome them with grace and finesse.
Wilson alum Lawrence Timmons, a former NFL linebacker, served as the guest speaker.
Timmons congratulated the most recent Tiger graduates on their accomplishments. He told the students that anything is possible and anything can come true.
“Coming from high school, that’s a foundation,” Timmons said. “You’re going to grow up and go through things, but just remember those high school years, because that’s what made you.”
