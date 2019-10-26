KINGSTREE, S.C. – The “One Book, One College, One Community” endeavor, provided by a grant to the Williamsburg Technical College, will kick off at 10 a.m. Monday in the school’s library.
All events are funded in part by the S.C. Humanities, a state program by the National Endowment of Humanities, and the S.C. Arts Commission, said Dr. Brandolyn Love, the librarian at WTC and one of the many people helping organize the reading event.
The grant funds 200 book kits for area residents to participate in the “One Book, One College, One Community” activity. The book kits include a tote and the book to be read by the community, “The Book Thief.”
A scavenger hunt around campus, with prizes, is also part of the kickoff, Love said. The idea is that at least 200 people across Williamsburg County will be reading the book, by author Markus Zusak, and attending discussion events. Events are open to the public, Love said.
Participants register and receive their packets in the library’s conference room.
“We hope to engage the community,” she said. “All are welcome to attend the events and participate.”
Other activities associated with the event include the literacy address at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 in the WTC Auditorium by political strategist and national correspondent Antjuan Seawright. His topic is “The Power of Words and Literacy.”
Also, there will be a debate by two teams of five members regarding the themes and topics related to or raised by “The Book Thief,” Love said. The debate will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 5 in the WTC Auditorium. Finally, at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, there will be an Art and Oration event in the Library. This event will feature the art work of high school and WTC students, as it relates to the book. The oration includes a monologue about the setting of the book, World War II, Love said.
For information about the event, call Love at 843-355-9486.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.