KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg County is planning to partly reopen its county government facilities next week.
The county announced Wednesday that its facilities will be open for business Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning on Tuesday, May 12.
Face masks or other appropriate facial coverings will be required to enter county facilities, no more than four people will be allowed to enter at a time, and no bags or purses will be allowed inside.
People can have only paperwork necessary for their transaction and necessary identification documents.
Also, the county will check the temperature of residents entering the facility and will not permit anyone with a temperature higher than 98.6 degrees to enter.
