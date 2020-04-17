FLORENCE, S.C. — A Williams Middle School class received two grants from local businesses to start two initiatives with students.
Ruiz Foods and Pee Dee Credit Union awarded the grants to Ricca Green’s self-contained class at the school.
Green and Barbara Canelon, occupational therapist, wrote the grant applications together, and Green submitted them.
The two grants will be used to start two initiatives at the school, to provide the self-contained class with new skills. Due to COVID-19, Williams Middle has not been able to start the initiatives.
“We’re just trying to work on life skills that go beyond the academics and working on life skills that these students can use once they leave the school environment,” Canelon said.
The Ruiz Foods grant provided Green’s class with $500 to start Snacks on the Run, an initiative to provide pre-vocational and daily life skills to students.
During the first part of the initiative, students will learn basic cooking, cleaning and hygiene skills. Students will gain skills, such as using measuring cups, following recipes, using microwaves and more in the initiative, Canelon said.
The students in the second portion of the initiative will make simple snacks and beverages for the entire Williams Middle School student body.
The Pee Dee Credit Union grant will start the On the Move for Learning initiative, which will provide students with opportunities to have routine and recreational exercise. This grant gave the class $250.
Canelon said providing students with opportunities for exercise can give them mental and social benefits.
With the grant, Green and Canelon will purchase several activities for students, such as a foam bowling set, hoops, jump ropes, a badminton set and an agility ladder.
“We’ll have some neat things to come back to when we get back to school,” Canelon said.
