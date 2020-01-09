MARION
State Sen. Kent Williams and state Rep. Lucas Atkinson presented a $75,000 check to the Historical Marion Revitalization Association on Wednesday. The money is from the state. The association is designed to create opportunities to build new alliances and partnerships to promote, and preserve the historic appearance of downtown Marion while stimulating economic development.
