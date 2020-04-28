FLORENCE, S.C. — The Rev. Dr. William P. Diggs Sr. was a civil rights soldier, said his friend Jerry Keith Sr.
“He was a man that believed in doing what was right,” Keith said. “He believed in doing justice for all mankind, regardless of creed, race or color. He believed in doing what was right, and for those that did not represent themselves or were treated unfairly, he would represent them to the end.”
Diggs, a retired pastor in the Pee Dee, died Saturday. A private funeral for immediate family will be held Friday morning at Trinity Baptist Church.
Keith met Diggs in June 1962 at Trinity Baptist Church for an NAACP meeting. From that point on, Diggs was Keith’s friend and a father to him.
The two were part of a committee on which they focused on changing the relations between African-Americans and white people.
“Things began to change in relationship with blacks and whites in the Pee Dee area all because of Dr. Diggs and his willingness to not give up and work for justice for all mankind regardless of race, creed or color,” Keith said.
Keith cited several of Diggs’ accomplishments, including lobbying the Morning News to print wedding announcements and photos for African-Americans and Caucasians on the same day and working to provide more job opportunities for African-Americans.
Diggs also helped get the first African-American deputies hired to the sheriff’s office.
Keith said Diggs met with local delegation to see if they could hire African-American deputies. The sheriff at the time said there were no funds to pay their salaries, but Diggs pressed on and went to local churches to fund the deputies’ salaries.
The two deputies were hired.
Madie Robinson, former president of the Florence Branch of the NAACP, met Diggs when she began her work with the NAACP. She saw Diggs as a friend and mentor.
Diggs was also a past president of the Florence Branch of the NAACP.
“He was one who had a vision, an interest in and a solid commitment to social justice and civil rights, and it was serious to him,” Robinson said.
Robinson said he did not compromise his principles for equity for African-Americans.
“If he felt that there was something wrong and it needed to be righted, that he fought for that and he didn’t settle,” Robinson said.
Diggs saw racism as a systemic problem in equity, Robinson said. That’s what he fought for: social and economic justice, she said.
“Much of his work we’ll never know because he wasn’t a boastful person,” Robinson said. “He worked to see results.”
Diggs’ work for racial equality reached beyond Florence. On Feb. 12, 1960, Diggs participated and planned South Carolina’s first sit-in demonstration at Friendship Junior College in Rock Hill.
Apart from being a civil rights leader, Diggs served as the Trinity Baptist Church pastor for 50 years. During this time, Diggs helped start a federal credit union at the church.
Diggs retired as pastor in December 2012, but he and his family still faithfully attended the church.
Calvin Robinson, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, said that while Diggs was healthy, he and his wife, Clotilda Diggs, were there every Sunday and sat with their family.
When Calvin came to the church in 2015, Diggs welcomed Calvin to the church and the community. Diggs also served as a guide to Calvin.
“He mentored in a quiet way,” Calvin said. “Whenever I came to and asked for his opinion on things, I tried my best not to interfere. He allowed me to be the pastor.”
William was a devout man of God, a leader and freedom fighter, Calvin said. He was “tough but just,” Calvin said.
“To actually be the one chosen to follow in the footsteps of a legend, it was just wonderful,” Calvin said. “It’s something I never imagined doing, but I was blessed with this opportunity.”
Calvin said he respects Diggs to the utmost.
“He is a man who people of Florence will hopefully never forget,” Calvin said.
Mack Hines, pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Mullins, was a friend of Diggs. The two worked together in ministry through the years.
“He not only quoted scripture, but in a real sense, he was a scripture,” Hines said.
Hines, who directed the Pee Dee Transition Shelter for 29 years, said Diggs and Trinity Baptist Church would donate every month to help the poor and homeless. He would also visit the shelter.
“That was tremendous,” Hines said.
Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina has been close to the Diggs family. Diggs' daughter Mary Lynne Diggs served as Clyburn's campaign director when he decided to run for secretary of state.
Clyburn said Diggs served as a mentor to him religiously and politically.
“He was a very deliberate, very thoughtful person,” Clyburn said. “He was not one to give political advice. He didn’t necessarily volunteer it, but he would be available when he was called upon”
Clyburn said Diggs was one who truly lived out his favorite Bible verse, Micah 6:8.
“I think that describes W.P. Diggs as well as than anything doing justice, being merciful and walking humbly,” Clyburn said.
In addition to serving as the Trinity Baptist Church pastor and being a civil rights leader, Diggs taught at Friendship, Benedict and Morris colleges for a combined 24 years. Diggs served as a board member for those three colleges and other organizations and institutions.
Diggs held several degrees. He received a bachelor of arts from Morehouse College, master of arts in sociology from Atlanta University, a master of divinity from Colgate Rochester Divinity School and a doctor of ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago.
During Diggs’ lifetime, he received several awards and honors, including the Order of the Palmetto, SC Black Hall of Fame and the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce “Building the Bridges Humanitarian Award.”
