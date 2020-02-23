Willcox, Buyck & Williams law firm has 100-year history in Rotary

FLORENCE, S.C. — For a century, the history of the law firm of Willcox, Buyck & Williams has been entwined with the Rotary Club of Florence. In all of that time, the firm has had a member in the club.
The club is celebrating its centennial with festivities Thursday at the Florence Center, and the law firm will share in the celebration.
The firm was founded in 1895 by second cousins Fred Willcox and Phillip Alston Willcox.
Phillip Alston Willcox was the first member of the firm to be in the Rotary Club. There are three members of the law firm currently active in the Rotary Club of Florence.
Mark Buyck III, one of the members, said he gleaned from an older member guide that “at the meeting on April 29, 1920, the Directors elected T. Douglas Martin, Julius C. Kendall and Phillip Alston Willcox as new members, and, at the same time, the first Honorary Member was elected Mr. Fred L. Willcox.”
It was noted in a speech by J. Boone Aiken in 1940 and reprinted in the centennial history that “At its regular meeting on Nov. 19, 1920, the Rotary classification of Fred Willcox, local attorney, was changed from honorary member to active member in order to fill the attorney classification being vacated by charter member J.W. Hicks, who left Florence to become Dean of the Law School at Furman College.”
The minutes mentioned that Willcox then made a speech concerning the financial needs of college students that was so persuasive that the club immediately decided to set up an education fund from which loans would be made to young men to help them go to college.
“In 1970, the fund was transferred to Francis Marion College where the annual earnings from the principal (in 2020 amounting to over $105,000) are regularly awarded as scholarships to students at Francis Marion University,” as stated in the centennial history.
To coincide with the celebration, a history of the 100 years of the club has been co-edited by Holly Beaumier and Mark Buyck Jr., the senior Rotarian in the law firm.
Buyck Jr. said that when P.A. Willcox died, A. L. Hardee joined the Rotary Club (1926). Laurier O’Farrell (1959) was the next member of the firm to join. He was followed by Mark W. Buyck Jr. (1963); Reynolds Williams (1977); and Mark Buyck III (1989). Buyck Jr., Williams and Buyck III are still members of Rotary.
Also mentioned in the centennial history of the club is a talk by guest speaker Melvin Purvis in August 1939. He was the FBI agent who shot John Dillinger and other high-profile criminals of that era. It was also noted that before joining the FBI, Purvis practiced law with the Willcox Law Firm in Florence.
Buyck Jr. said when he joined the club, it met at the Sanborn Hotel. There were about 75 members.
Buyck Jr. is the second-longest-serving member of the Rotary Club of Flounce, after Jimmy Johnston.
“As a group, we can do a lot,” he said.
He said as business and professional men and women, the group can help the community grow and prosper.
“Rotary Club can help strengthen the community,” he said. “J. Boone Aiken assembled 17 like-minded civic leaders to join him in forming the Florence club, the 605th to be chartered.”
He said the Florence club helped start several other clubs, including two in Florence, Marion, Darlington, Mullins and Hartsville. He said there are more than 35,000 Rotary Clubs in the world.
“My dad grew up in St. Matthews,” Buyck Jr. said. “He said you have an obligation to your fellow man and community to make it a better place.”
He said his father always said there are worthy individuals who through no fault of their own don’t have as much as others. He said it is the responsibility of those more fortunate to help out.
He has tried to live by that example. He said the Rotary Club of Florence has been involved in many service projects over the years both locally and worldwide.
For many years, Buyck said, he chaired the Rotary Student Loan Fund, which made loans to students needing a helping hand to attend college.
He said the fund was eventually turned over to Francis Marion and is now administered as grants.
He also has served as president of the club. Other members of the law firm who served as president of the club include A.L. Hardee, Reynolds Williams and Mark Buyck III.
Buyck Jr., Beaumier and others have put much effort into updating the history of Rotary Club of Florence to reflect 100 years of “service above self,” the Rotary motto.
He said the centennial book wouldn’t have gotten assembled without Beaumier’s hard work. Each member of the club attending the dinner on Feb. 27 will receive a copy of the book.
Through his service and research of the club’s history, Buyck said, he has been reminded of a quote used by J. Boone Aiken in his address to the club for its 25th anniversary — “He profits most who serves the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.