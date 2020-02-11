FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety brought the case for a third penny sales tax to the Florence County Republican Party Tuesday evening.
Dorriety listed several reasons during a nearly 25 minute presentation Tuesday evening.
First, he said several of the smaller municipalities in the county have water and sewer problems that they cannot tackle without assistance from the county through the penny sales tax.
“You think about it: we have Quinby, we have Hannah-Pamplico, we have Johnsonville, we have Lake City, we have Scranton, we have Coward, we have Olanta and we have Timmonsville,” Dorriety said. “Quite frankly none of these communities have the ability to raise the taxes they need.”
Dorriety also indicated that resurfacing roads is very expensive and the county has very limited funds — each councilman is given $51,000 for road repairs each year — to repair them without the penny sales tax. He said it took around $150,000 to resurface a mile of roadway.
By improving the infrastructure, Dorriety added, the county could count on continued economic development and growth.
He added that his goal as a councilman was to make the county grow and make it a place where his children and everyone else’s could live and grow in.
He also said the penny sales tax was a very fair tax as it is a tax on consumption, not property or income. Dorriety added that of the money raised by the taxes around half was provided by noncounty residents, meaning county residents are able to benefit from visitors paying the tax.
Dorriety also spoke about the potential projects in a third tax that financial advisers project could raise up to $160 million. He said it would probably look very similar to the second tax with a $125 million bond issue and $25 million of pay-as-you-go projects.
The pay-as-you-go projects, he said, were going to be at the end so the county can be sure it has the revenue to do them.
Dorriety indicated that the county had begun to take steps to have a referendum for a third tax in Florence County on a ballot.
He indicated that the question could be on the June 9 primary election ballot. However, state law requires the referendum to be on a general election ballot. November is the time for general elections in the state of South Carolina.
Dorriety also said that if it is approved by the voters, the third tax would go into effect when the second tax expires.
The county council approved a resolution creating a six-person committee to determine what projects should be included in the sales tax. The county gets to appoint three members of the committee, which it did concurrently with the resolution creating the committee.
The city of Florence gets to appoint two members, which it did in November. The remaining member to represent the other eight municipalities in the county is appointed by the committee members from the city.
There has been some pushback from the city of Florence regarding the allocation of resources in the third sales tax. Also, election officials have indicated the potential inclusion of a third referendum on the 2020 general election ballot may slow down voting.
Dorriety also provided a history of the previous two capital project sales taxes.
The second penny tax sales tax went into effect immediately after the expiration of the first tax on May 1, 2014, and it will expire on April 30, 2021.
Several hundred projects are included in this capital project sales tax including improvements to several hundred roads, upgrades to 18 fire stations or departments, five projects at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, improvements to the county emergency operations center, the County Complex, and eight projects in some of the county’s smaller municipalities.
The first capital project sales tax is also known as the Florence County Forward Project. It went into effect from May 1, 2007, through April 30, 2014, after it was approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006.
Six projects were included in the sales tax: the widening of Pine Needles from South Ebenezer Road to Southborough Road; widening of U.S. 378 from U.S. 52 near Lake City to S.C. 41 near Kingsburg; the widening of U.S. 76 in Timmonsville from South Brockington Street (S.C. 403) to its Interstate 95 interchange; the widening of TV Road from Wilson Road to its Interstate 95 interchange; the aforementioned widening of S.C. 51 from Claussen Road to U.S. 378; and the extension of the U.S. 301 bypass to Alligator Road.
The capital project sales tax is informally known as a penny sales tax. It is commonly referred to as the penny sales tax because it allows counties to collect a 1% sales tax after a referendum. One percent of $1 is a penny.
Dorriety, a Republican, was elected chair of the county council in January. He represents Council District 9, which includes a part of west Florence.
During his speech, Dorriety also endorsed the reelection campaigns of Treasurer Laurie Carpenter, Clerk of Court Doris Poulus O’Hara, and fellow County Councilman Kent Caudle.
The Republicans also heard from Loren Enns about the need for a federal balanced budget amendment and Holly Gatling — a former reporter for the Morning News — about the progress of the state’s fetal heartbeat bill.
Enns urged the Republicans to urge their legislators to support legislation calling for a federal constitutional convention to discuss such an amendment.
Gatling urged the Republicans to call Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. to urge him to vote for cloture on the heartbeat bill.
The meeting also offered the chance for candidates to speak. Two spoke Tuesday night: Glen Kirby, who is running for sheriff, and Michael LaPierre, running against Lindsey Graham in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
