FLORENCE, S.C. — For the second time in two years, the Florence County Council will have new chairman.
The council voted unanimously Thursday morning to elect Vice Chairman Willard Dorriety, a Republican, to the position of chairman.
After the meeting, he said it was humbling to be elected to the chair position.
"It's very exciting to work for these people and to work with the people that we have on this council that we have now," Dorriety said. "We're here to serve the people of Florence County and I just hope that during my time as chairman I can make life a little before for the people of the county and make the county better."
Dorriety also thanked the council and the county employees.
Dorriety was nominated by Councilman James Schofield. His nomination was seconded by Kent C. Caudle, both former chairs of the county council.
He replaces Councilman Waymon Mumford, a Democrat. Mumford was elected chairman of the council at the January 2019 meeting. At that meeting, Dorriety kept his position as vice chairman.
"Waymon, I want to thank you for your service last year as chairman," Dorriety said Thursday. "As always, you do an excellent job in everything that you do. You're an asset to Florence County and we're certainly glad to have you as a member of this council."
Dorriety added that he hoped all the councilmen continued to work together for many years.
Mumford thanked Dorriety for his kind words.
"I thoroughly enjoyed working with the council and I had great ride," Mumford said.
Dorriety quickly reminded Mumford that the ride wasn't over yet.
Councilman H. Steven DeBerry IV was unanimously elected to replace Dorriety as vice chairman of the council. DeBerry was nominated by Caudle and the nomination was seconded by Mumford.
Secretary/Chaplain Mitchell Kirby was reelected to his role. Kirby was elected to the role at the January 2019 meeting of the council.
The elections of Dorriety as chair and DeBerry as vice chair resulted in a reshuffling of the seats on the county council dais that placed all the Republicans on the right side of the dais and all the Democrats on the left side of the dais.
