FLORENCE, S.C. – Freezers, especially small ones, have become a “hot commodity” in the past couple of weeks, according to local appliance stores.
The demand is high, but most stores say they are out of freezers.
Shoppers are observing empty meat sections in many grocery stores. One store employee said the sections are refilled in the morning, but they are empty again within hours. They say customers are buying large quantities of meat and frozen foods.
As people try to stock up on food from local stores, they find they need additional freezer space to store the food, said one store manager.
Hubert Parrott, the owner of Florence Appliance on Second Loop Road, said he can’t really say why people are shopping for freezers, but “there are none to be had.”
“None are available from the manufacturer,” Parrott said.
He sells GE freezers.
He said in the past week or so he has sold everything he had. Parrott joking said he didn’t know why people wanted freezers.
“If they get them, they can’t find the food to fill them” Parrott said.
Parrott has been in the appliance business for 42 years.
Appliance Center Inc. on South Irby Street had one freezer in stock on Wednesday.
“I have people wanting them, but I don’t have them,” said a spokesperson for Appliance Center.
He said he sells GE appliances. He orders them from Atlanta. On Wednesday, he said the company didn’t have any chest freezers available. Some of the larger freezers were listed as in transit but he said they might not arrive for two weeks.
“There are no freezers around anywhere,” he said.
He said in the past two weeks he has been hit with customers looking for freezers. He said most people are looking for smaller freezers in the 5- to 7-cubic-foot range that sell for about $200.
Brent, the manager at Ace Appliance Service on West Evans Street in Florence, said the store received 77 phone calls between Tuesday, March 17, and the following Friday inquiring about freezers. He said freezers were in high demand and short supply. He said they sold out and were out for about a week.
He received two shipments last week and has only 5 and 7 cubic ft. chest-type freezers in stock.
A&J’s Appliance in Effingham said there has been a high demand for freezers in just the past two weeks. The store is currently out.
“We have had 50-plus calls in the past week asking for freezers,” said Sabrina Wallace, sales associate.
She said she doesn’t know when they will receive a shipment but will upload that information to their Facebook page when it arrives.
Big-box stores are also seeing a shortage of freezers.
Michael Hudson, Lowe’s assistant floor manager, said his store also has seen an increase in people wanting freezers, but they are currently out as well.
