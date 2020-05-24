FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence High School teacher Nichole Scipio is one of two teachers in the state to receive the Excellence in Teaching Scholarship from Coker University.
Scipio, who is a biology and Project Lead the Way biomedical science teacher, received Master of Education Curriculum and Instructional Technology scholarship, which covers her full tuition.
“It is an honor to be awarded the 2020 Excellence in Teaching Scholarship,” said Scipio. “Coker University is providing me the tools to reach new heights in student engagement through technology integration.”
Scipio is also the 2019-20 Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year.
Coker University offers two online Master of Education programs: Curriculum and Instructional Technology and Literacy Studies.
Sarah Watts-Spivey, a teacher in York County, received the scholarship for the Literacy Studies program.
In addition to two applicants receiving a full scholarship for the entirety of their graduate program, Coker’s Excellence in Teaching Scholarship offers any eligible K-12 educator designated as a Teacher of the Year by their school, district, or the South Carolina Department of Education a term of graduate coursework at no cost, a savings of approximately $1,500.
All scholarship applicants considered submitted a portfolio with an innovation and leadership statement, their philosophy of teaching, and an educational issues and trend statement. The Wiggins School of Education's Graduate Committee reviewed the portfolios.
For more information about Coker University’s graduate programs, visit coker.edu/masters.
