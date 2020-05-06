FLORENCE, S.C. — English lessons got more interesting for students in West Florence High School teacher Natalie Shealy's class.
To teach Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” to her English II world literature students, Shealy decided to use Zoom to act out the play.
Under normal circumstances, Shealy would set her classroom in a large circle and each student would pick or be assigned a part. Then, the the students who are reading during a certain scene stand in the middle to read their parts.
Shealy said she knew that if she were to read all 42 parts in “Julius Caesar” her students would not know which character was speaking.
“‘Julius Caesar’ is a really hard text to read and so it just makes a big difference if you’re watching it because you can hear the voice inflections and that kind of thing,” Shealy said.
Shealy posted on Facebook looking for volunteers to read parts of the play on a Zoom call that she would record. Within hours, Shealy had every part assigned.
“Everybody just poured out love and supported me and supported the kids,” Shealy said. “It was just really awesome to see every single part assigned.“
Beckie Flannagan, professor of English at Francis Marion University, read Lucilius’ part.
Flannagan said she has never read “Julius Caesar” so she thought this would be a good opportunity to read some of the play herself. She also said she thought it would be a good opportunity to work with others she had not worked with before.
“Dramatizing obviously made it more real for me,” Flannagan said. “I’m hoping that the students got sort of the same feel that I did. Some of those key human elements come out when you see the performance.”
Flannagan said for her day of filming, the recording only took about three hours.
While Shealy was a student at Francis Marion, Flannagan taught her.
“Natalie was pretty much a go-getter when she was in my class, and so I knew she’d be a great teacher,” Flannagan said. “This is an example of that. She is trying to make something interesting for students that took her a lot of time to put together.”
Shealy said this is by far the hardest thing she has ever done between working with technology and getting everyone coordinated.
“It really was a blessing,” Shealy said. “It blessed me in so many ways. ... It really was nice, especially during this time, to see people just reach out and really want to support what I’m trying to do in the school.”
