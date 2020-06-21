FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis named West Florence High School teacher Michelle Cummings as an educator to become a South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teachers.
Cummings, who teaches economics and social studies, is one of 36 educators who have qualified for first cohort of the new statewide initiative that seeks to increase the number of teachers incorporating personal finance education into their classrooms.
“We congratulate these wonderful educators for their commitment to promoting financial literacy," Loftis said. "They share a passion that is important to conveying these vital life skills to students in their classrooms and to fellow teachers as they lead professional development workshops.
“We applaud their efforts, especially given the challenges of the current school year, and we look forward to seeing their continued growth and progress in the years to come.”
The program is a three-year commitment in which teachers will take part in professional development sessions, as well as lead sessions of their own for teachers within their schools and district or at state-level conferences.
Cummings said the focus is to increase the number of students receiving personal finance instruction and to make sure students are comfortable with subject areas, such as the stock market, credit, loans and banking.
“It’s an honor because (financial literacy) is something I really want to make sure my students are comfortable with,” Cummings said. “It is something I’ve been trying to work on for the last four years in my classroom. ... So this program is kind of giving me that extra push to really make sure that I am providing enough for the students to be comfortable.”
As an economics teacher, Cummings said she has it slightly easier, because she already has a section on financial literacy built into the standards of the course. There are teachers from other subject areas in the program.
Cummings began the program in January and has officially achieved the bronze level, or the first level of the program. She will go on to pursue the silver and gold levels over the next two years.
For the bronze level, Cummings had to attend a master teacher workshop, attend a financial literacy professional development workshop and teach a professional development workshop related to financial literacy.
For more information on the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teachers Program, visit the website at scflmt.org/home.
The second cohort of teachers will be announced in July, and the application for the third cohort will open on Jan. 1, 2021.
