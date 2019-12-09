FLORENCE, S.C. –West Florence High School Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Club students got a first-hand look at a portion of a human cadaver Monday evening.
McLeod Orthopedics and Peerless Surgical hosted a dissection of a human shoulder for students at West Florence High School.
Students learned about the anatomy of the human shoulder, surgical procedures and surgical equipment. During the dissection, Drs. Zachary DiPaolo and Patrick K. Denton, orthopedic surgeons at McLeod Orthopedics, created a rotator cuff tear and showed students how they surgically fix the tear.
David Heim, a sports medicine instructor at West Florence High School and a HOSA Club advisor, said he decided to hold the cadaver lab because students do not get that experience even at the college level if they decide to go into the medical field.
“This is an opportunity I saw that would be great for the students to explore, especially those who might be interested in the health field, to see a cadaver lab,” Heim said. “It will be a great opportunity for them.”
Most of the students who attended the cadaver lab are taking health science classes at West Florence.
Di’Onna McFadden, a senior at West Florence High, wants to be an orthopedic surgeon in the future.
McFadden is taking a health science work-based honors class. She has been able to go into the hospital and observe orthopedic surgeries.
“It was very interesting and special, because I want to be an orthopedic surgeon, but I haven’t seen a shoulder,” McFadden said. “I didn’t know that that was all possible what they were doing.”
The health science work-based honors course is a senior-level course where students spend the semester at the hospital learning soft skills, hearing from speakers and rotating in the hospital for observations.
After the doctors finished the demonstrations, students had the opportunity to use surgical tools to sew the rotator cuff back together.
DiPaolo said it is important for students to be able to have first-hand exposure, not just internet exposure, to let them see what it is that doctors actually do.
“I think it’s important, because a lot of kids think they want to do something and they quickly see that this isn’t it, which saves them a lot of time, hassle …” DiPaolo said. “It also is good if they are in high school and decide this is what they want to do. It’s helpful that they have a clear idea in their mind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.