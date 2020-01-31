FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence High School Spanish Club students donated $400 to the Delmae Heights Elementary School Spanish Immersion Program on Friday morning.
During their visit to donate money, students visited Spanish classrooms and read Spanish books to students. The kindergarten Spanish immersion students sang Spanish songs to the West Florence High Spanish Club members.
Jen Shepard, language immersion coach for Delmae Heights Elementary, said the money will provide Spanish books for the immersion classes, as well as educational games and activities for use in small groups.
The Spanish Immersion Program at Delmae Heights Elementary serves students from kindergarten to third grade. Half of the students’ core classes are taught in English and half are taught in Spanish.
The West Florence High Spanish Club and the Spanish III class have partnered with Delmae Heights Elementary for the Spanish Language Immersion program for two years.
In addition to raising money, West Florence High students visit language immersion classrooms throughout the school year to work with students in small groups and to assist with Spanish reading.
