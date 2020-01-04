FLORENCE, S.C. -- A west Florence apartment was damaged by fire Friday night.
West Florence firefighters responded at 7:11 p.m. to the Habitat 2000 apartments off Parker Drive at 7:11 p.m. and arrived within four minutes to find flames visible from the bedrooms of one of the upstairs units, according to a release from the agency.
Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire which apparently started from an electric heater that had been left near a bed, according to the release. Nobody was in the apartment at the time of the fire.
West Florence firefighters responded with 15 firefighters, three engines and a ladder truck along with command staff. They were assisted at the scene by a Florence Fire Department engine crew and medics with Florence County EMS.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
The Red Cross was called in to assist displaced families who were also tended to by staff from Habitat 2000 who arrived "fairly quickly" to tend to the residents affected by the blaze, according to the release.
