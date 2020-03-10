FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence High School students can now be pilots using a new flight simulator.
The flight simulator allows students to fly from any airport in the world. Currently, the students are flying out of Florence Regional Airport.
Bill Ward, an engineering teacher at West Florence High, said the simulated airports are fairly accurate depictions of the actual airports.
When using the flight simulator, students fly a plane using controls similar to those that an actual plane has. Ward said the simulator teaches students the intricacies of flying a plane, such as controlling lift and drag, using the plane’s flaps and controlling airspeed and the fuel mixture.
The students started out learning how to fly a Cessna 172; however, helicopters, passenger planes and other planes are available.
“It kind of puts all the mathematical theory to life in their hands,” Ward said. “So they learn mathematically about it, but there’s a difference between learning math and being able to apply the math, and this really helps them be able to do applied math. It’s cool; they have fun doing it, and they coach each other on it.”
Ward said getting to take classes such as aerospace engineering allows students to get excited about science and math and to be confident in their abilities.
West Florence High School got the flight simulator nearly two months ago, and Ward has been using the device in the aerospace engineering class.
Sophomore Dominic Dawson said his favorite part of using the flight simulator is getting to actually feel like you are flying a real plane with the same controls.
“Well, I like it most because you can actually apply what you do in class and test it out on the flight simulator,” Dawson said.
The aerospace engineering course is one of eight STEM courses offered at West Florence High School as part of the STEM magnet program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.