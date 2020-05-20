FLORENCE, S.C. — A ordinance that would have provided for bonds to be issued for the redevelopment of the Wellman Country Club in Johnsonville will appear for the last time on the agenda of the Florence County Council this month.
The agenda for Thursday's monthly meeting of the Florence County Council indicates that Ordinance No. 22-2018/19 is now considered a dead ordinance under the rules of the county council as no action has been taken on the ordinance since May 16, 2019. As such, it will be removed from the agenda beginning next month.
The ordinance called for the issuance of up to $7.5 million in bonds to renovate and redevelop the country club near Johnsonville. It was introduced during the May 2019 meeting of the county council.
Professional golfer and course designer Tom Watson spoke to the county council in executive session at the May 2019 meeting.
Watson, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, played events on the PGA Tour from 1972 to 2014. He won 70 events on the tour, including the Masters in 1977 and 1981, the U.S. Open in 1982 and The Open Championship in 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982 and 1983. He is a member of the Champions Tour, where he has won six major championships including the Senior PGA Championship in 2001 and 2011, the Senior U.S. Open championship in 2003, 2005, and 2011 and the Tradition in 2003.
Florence County property tax records indicate that the country club, divided into three properties, is owned by Danny R. Altman Properties LLC of Johnsonville.
The country club was acquired by the limited liability company in early September 2013, according to records of the Florence County clerk of court’s office.
The limited liability company was formed on Aug. 20, 2013, according to records of the South Carolina secretary of state’s office.
The country club also was sold in 2000 by Wellman Inc. to Johnsonville Golf LLC and by Johnsonville Golf LLC to Wellman Club at Persimmon Field LLC, a Virginia limited liability company, in 2010.
Wellman describes itself as "a leading compounder and supplier of thermoplastic resins in North America.” The company, although purchased by Shanghai PRET Composites in 2015, maintains its headquarters in Johnsonville.
Johnsonville Golf LLC went bankrupt in 2010, causing the closing of the club, which had operated since 1968. At that point, Wellman Club at Persimmon Field became the owner of the club.
A group called Friends of the Wellman Club attempted to negotiate with Wellman Club at Persimmon Field LLC to purchase the properties beginning in April 2013 in order to bring a youth golf program to southeastern Florence County.
That effort ended in disappointment in early June 2013.
Friends of the Wellman had negotiated the price from the original asking price of $800,000 to $425,000 but were unable to secure the funding to purchase the property or an additional $500,000 to begin renovations on the club.
Wellman Club at Persimmon Field LLC was formed or registered on June 14, 2010, according to the Virginia State Corporation Commission. Its current status is “canceled” according to the commission’s records. Its registered agent is listed as George B. Shepherd Jr. Shepherd is listed as an attorney at Freed and Shepherd, a Richmond law firm.
The Tom Watson Design team confirmed that the golfer had attended the May meeting of the council but did not go into specifics of what was discussed, as things were still “pretty confidential” at the time the team was contacted by the Morning News.
Currently stalled on third reading are Ordinances No. 11 and 12-2019/20.
Ordinance No. 11 authorizes the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement among Florence County, Darlington County and Project Star, an as of yet unknown economic development project.
Normally, on first or second readings, a copy of the agreement is provided to the County Council. However, no such document has been attached to the ordinance yet.
Ordinance No. 12 would expand a business park jointly owned by the two counties to include the Project Star property. It also provides for the expenses of the park, the percentage of revenue received and the distribution of fees in lieu of taxes, but does not specify these. Instead, information is referred to the multi-county park agreement, which is not provided with the ordinance.
The ordinances have been deferred for the first four County Council meetings of 2020 and the December 2019 meeting of the council. A public hearing regarding the ordinances was held Dec. 12, and the ordinances were approved on second reading Nov. 21. They were introduced Oct. 17.
Information provided to the council indicates that Project Star will result in an investment of $6.7 million in Florence and Darlington counties.
The council is also scheduled to approve on third and final readings two ordinances amending the county's land development code, and an ordinance which authorizes the use of excess capital project sales tax funds. Up for second reading are ordinances that authorizes the issuance of $5.09 million in bonds for economic development projects, the refinancing of bonds issued by McLeod Regional Medical Center, the modification of the county's budget for the current fiscal year, and that establishes the county's budget for the next fiscal year.
Also on the agenda are the appointments of Mary Bines on the Developing Communities Commission and Fronnie Pettigrew on the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. Both will represent Council District 4 if appointed.
Six ordinances are up for public hearing at the meeting: Ordinance No. 23-2019/20, which authorizes the use of excess capital project sales tax funds; Ordinance No. 24-2019/20, which authorizes the issuance of $5.09 million in bonds for economic development projects; Ordinance No. 25-2019/20, which authorizes the refinancing of bonds issued by McLeod Regional Medical Center; Ordinance No. 26-2019/20, which authorizes modifications to the county's budget for the current fiscal year; Ordinance No. 27-2019/20, which authorizes the use of excess capital project sales tax funds; and Ordinance No. 01-2020-21, which establishes the county's budget for the next fiscal year.
The meeting will be restricted to councilmen and essential staff. A livestream will be available on the county's website, florenceco.org. People wishing to comment with regard to ordinances on public hearing can do so by faxing written comments to Clerk to Council at 843-665-3042 or emailing written comments to chaselden@florenceco.org by 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
The meeting is scheduled 9 a.m. Thursday morning in the County Council chambers of the County Complex at 180 N. Irby St. in Florence.
