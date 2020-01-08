TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- A Florence County family was displaced by a house fire Wednesday afternoon.
Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters were dispatched at 12:36 p.m. to a home on Cartersville Highway and arrived to find heavy smoke showing, according to a release from the agency.
Firefighters launched an interior attach and were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes and limit fire damage to two rooms but the entire home suffered smoke and heat damage.
Sardis-Timmonsville responded three engines, three tankers and command staff. Medics with Timmonsville Rescue Squad and Darlington County firefighters assisted at the scene.
