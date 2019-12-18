Florence Crash

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Cheves and East Palmetto Streets Wednesday evening left west-bound traffic detoured onto East Cheves. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West bound traffic on Palmetto Street was detoured onto East Cheves Street Wednesday evening following a two-vehicle crash.

Nobody was injured in the crash, which blocked Palmetto Street just past the intersection.

Windy Hill firefighters along with South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash.

