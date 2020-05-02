PALMPLICO
A&R Singletary Farms is one of the first farms to join the Facebook page, “SC Farmers Public Selling Group,” a page created this week to help people find local produce.
The page’s creator, Bryan Alan Carraway says it was designed to help support local farmers now and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
A&R Singletary Farms, owned and operated by Reid and April Singletary, is at 3033 S. Pamplico Highway in Pamplico. Other than an employee who helps run the produce store, the farm is mostly run by the couple and their two sons.
The small produce store sits at the front of the 600 acres it uses to grow tomatoes, broccoli, radishes, cucumbers, onions, cabbage, lettuce and corn, to name a few. And what they don’t grow they purchase from other farmers in the United States to pass along to their customers.
April Singletary says local produce stands provide farm-to-table convenience and variety. Customers can pick up freshly picked items such as lettuce and broccoli to plums and preserves. There is also a section for canners looking for a good deal.
April says they provide a discounted section of items that need to be sold before expiring or some items that might have an imperfection.
“It’s a great way to save money and save for the future,” she said. “You simply cut off a bruise or imperfection. It’s a win for the customer and us. Nothing is wasted.”
April says canning has become more popular among customers, and she hopes to offer classes in the future for those wanting to learn how to do it.
The facebook page “SC Farmers Public Selling Group” is open to the public and updates daily with listings and pictures of produce offered by farmers across South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.