FLORENCE, S.C. — State Agriculture Commissioner Hugh E. Weathers said Thursday that agribusiness in on the right track in South Carolina but farmers must be flexible and adapt to change.
Weathers spoke at the Commissioner's Breakfast on the second and last day of the 2020 S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo at the Florence Center.
At the end of the breakfast, a check was presented to South Carolina Advocates for Agriculture in the amount of $8,340.
All proceeds from the breakfast benefit projects supported by South Carolina Advocates for Agriculture such as the S.C. Commissioner’s School for Agriculture, 4-H, FFA, Ag in the Classrooms and other programs.
S.C. Advocates for Agriculture was initiated by Weathers in 2005.
Ronnie Summers, president of S.C. Advocates for Agriculture and expo director, said S.C. Advocates for Agriculture is committed to supporting agriculture and agribusiness in South Carolina and to date more than $900,000 has been raised to support those efforts.
Weathers discussed trends in the South Carolina agriculture industry and looked to the future.
He said the past decade has been the “best of times and the worst of times” for farmers.
He said the markets have been challenging.
“It is all about supply and demand,” he said.
He called 2020 “exam week” for agriculture.
Weathers said the future is about “attitude, initiative and effort.”
Looking ahead, he said there will be more focus on health, which will be reflected in the markets. He said this will be a challenge for some farmers.
Another area of focus will be on water and how it is used. He said attention is on our natural resources and being better stewards.
Weathers said “aging farmers” will be a concern in the coming years as the average of farmers is about 60.
Technology is constantly changing, he said. And while farming is rooted in tradition and generations, he said what works now might not work in the future. Farmers must be open to change.
Communication is becoming more of an issue as people want to know what farmers are doing, farm practices and how they are producing food.
He said the S.C. Department of Agriculture is looking for innovators in agriculture and for ways to add value to agricultural products.
The department is also working with smaller farmers on grant programs.
Weathers said with the right attitudes and continued efforts to keeping things going, agriculture in South Carolina is on the right track.
The first class of S.C. Palmetto Leadership for the Environment, Agriculture and Forestry (LEAF) was introduced by Kirby Player, director.
The organization is a two-year personal growth program designed to build leaders across all aspects of agriculture, forestry, environmental and natural resources, bringing together people from all sectors of the community to become the future leaders.
