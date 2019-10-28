MARION — Andre Weathers, who resigned last week as the boys’ basketball coach at Marion High School for health-related reasons, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree.
Weathers is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a 17-year-old student.
“One Andre Laquan Weathers did coerce or encourage the minor victim to engage in activity for production of material containing a visual representation of sexually explicit nudity for the purposes of sexual stimulation,” the warrants state. “Andre Lequan Weathers, a teacher and coach at the victim’s school, requested and received a video file of the minor victim in a state of sexually explicit nudity. Therefore, Andre Lequan Weathers is charged with Sexual exploitation of a minor, First degree.”
Pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. § 16-15-395(D), a person convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree faces not less than three but no more than 20 years in prison. No portion of the minimum sentence may be suspended, and the person convicted is not eligible for parole until they have served minimum period of three years. Also, the same code section requires sentences to be served consecutively (i.e., if he gets 20 years on each count, he faces 40 years total).
Efforts to contact Weathers were unsuccessful. But his lawyer, Rose Mary Parham, released the following statement:
“Coach Weathers is innocent of all charges,” Parham stated.
She then revealed what she stated Monday in bond court:
“Anyone who has had a problem with their cell phone needs to reserve judgment on this case. When the student’s cell phone was confiscated and dialed Coach Weathers’ phone, the call registered as a female friend’s phone number. We turned Coach Weathers’ phone into law enforcement today to enable them to analyze his phone and resolve any confusion. Coach Weathers, who is a father, grandfather, and 20 years retired United States Army, has never been previously arrested.”
Weathers appeared Monday in Marion County Magistrate Court for a bond hearing and to be arraigned on the charges. After turning himself in and being arraigned at 8:30 a.m., a 3 p.m. bond hearing was held, and bond was set at $5,000 for each charge, totaling $10,000. According to records on the Marion County Twelfth Judicial Circuit Public Index, the bond money was posted on Weathers’ behalf by Emerson C. Hunt and Wood’s Bonding.
The bond came with the following rules, per court records: Weathers isn’t allowed to have contact with the victim or her family members. He isn’t allowed to go to Marion High School for any reason, and he has to contact the court whenever he leaves the state.
Last week, the Morning News reported that Weathers had received a monetary settlement in his suit against the former superintendent and two others in the Williamsburg County School District.
Financial terms of the settlement were not available.
U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis wrote in a court order, “The Court having been advised by counsel for the parties that the above action has been settled, it is ordered that this action is hereby dismissed without costs and without prejudice.”
Weathers said in the suit that he was fired in the fall of 2016 as a teacher and boys’ basketball coach at Hemingway High School because he was a whistleblower. In his lone season as the Tigers’ basketball coach, he coached them to a state runner-up finish and was named the Morning News’ Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
Weathers’ suit accused the district and employees of allowing students to pass despite failing grades, altering attendance and discipline records and allowing sexual harassment to go unpunished. At one point, according to Weathers’ lawsuit, a school district employee set up a fake account on social media to damage Weathers’ reputation.
After the firing, Weathers said, it was difficult to get work because his teaching certificate was suspended. Weathers was never charged, and his SLED report showed no arrest history. Then on March 28, 2017, he was granted back his teaching certificate.
