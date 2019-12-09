FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Rotary Club heard from a local GE Healthcare executive Monday at Victors and presented a check for $15,045.66 to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The funds were from the third Forget Me Not 5K Family Fun Color Run to Beat Alzheimer's.
Jim Flemming, executive shop operations at GE Healthcare in Florence, was the guest speaker.
He talked about the role the plant plays in the community and what they do. He said the plant has been in Florence for about 50 years. It has transitioned over the years and now manufactures MRI machines and employs about 500 people to do the work. In the 70s and 80s it was a magnet manufacturing plant and is now a full system plant.
He said the Florence is the largest of four MR plants at GE.
He talked about improvements in the MRI machine from a rigid tunnel to a more flexible and user-friendly one.
He also talked about reclaiming and recycling helium at the plant which is lost during the manufacturing process. Helium is a component of superconducting magnets.
“We make things that are critically important,” Flemming said.
He said he feels confident about GE’s position in Florence.
The 5K run was held on Aug. 3 on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. Alexis Watts, the director of development of the Midlands region of the Alzheimer’s Association, and Natalie Bankowski, the program director for Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Williamsburg counties, were present Monday and accepted the check.
Approximately 100 runners participated in the event. The color run was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Florence and presented by the Morning News.
Bankowski said the money will be used to support caregivers for Alzheimer’s patients and for research.
Blue buckets are placed on the tables for each Rotary meeting for members to make contributions to Alzheimer’s research.
