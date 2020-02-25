FLORENCE, S.C. -- Dr. Will Wattles, Chair of the Francis Marion University Department of Psychology and Walter D. Smith Professor of Psychology, will deliver the 12th William C. Moran Address April 2.
The address will be presented in the Lowrimore Auditorium of the Cauthen Educational Media Center on FMU’s campus at 4 p.m.
Wattles address, entitled “An Independent Life and a New Hero,” will be his last as an FMU professor. He is retiring at the end of the spring semester. The Moran Address is traditionally a platform for retiring faculty to deliver a memorable and poignant lecture that encompasses thoughts and ideas from both their area of study and their life experiences.
Wattles was born in Waterville, Maine in 1950, where he grew up on a farm.
He holds degrees from Tufts University, the University of Texas, the University of South Carolina, and finally, Illinois State University, where he received his Ph.D.
Wattles found his way to Florence and Francis Marion University in 1995 when he accepted a position as an assistant professor within the Department of Psychology.
In 2013, he ascended to the chair of the Department of Psychology. During his tenure as department chair, Wattles emphasized diversity and inclusion within the department, hiring the department’s first African-American staff member, the first two tenure-track African American professors, and three part-time instructors of color. The FMU African American Faculty and Staff Coalition honored Wattles for his efforts in 2016 by presenting him with the coalition’s annual Diversity Award.
The Moran Address is named after Dr. William C. Moran, who was FMU’s vice president of Academic Affairs from 1978-1992, after which he served as President of Lander University.
During his extraordinary career, Moran chaired or served on numerous civic, educational and charitable committees affiliated with the United Way, the Boy Scouts of America, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, the Peach Belt Conference, the South Carolina Association of State Colleges and Universities, and Kiwanis International.
In 2008, in recognition of his many contributions to South Carolina’s cultural and intellectual vitality, he received the Governor’s Award in the Humanities. Moran died in 2009. He is survived by, among others, his wife, Margaret and their son Thomas, and is remembered fondly by his many colleagues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.