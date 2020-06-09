FLORENCE, S.C. — Melissa Ward Watson was on the verge of winning the Democratic nomination for the S.C. District 7 election in the U.S. House of Representatives.
With 99% percent of the precincts reporting (all but four precincts), South Carolina state Rep. Robert Q. Williams was losing to Watson in a bid to oppose Republican incumbent Tom Rice in the November general election race.
Watson was leading with 51% of the votes. Williams trailed with 42%. William H. "Cowboy" Williams had 8%.
To avoid a runoff, a candidate needs to receive more than 50% of the votes. The top two would meet in a runoff on June 23.
Rice is seeking his fifth term in the U.S. House. He was first elected in 2012 when District 7 was created. He was unopposed Tuesday in the Republican primary.
District 7 is composed of Chesterfield, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties and most of Florence County.
Watson is a teacher and community activist and lives in Dillon. She received an undergraduate degree from the College of Charleston and a graduate degree from the Citadel. She is a doctoral candidate at the University of Phoenix. In a letter to another newspaper, she said her hometown is Dillon.
Robert Williams, a Darlington native, previously ran for the congressional seat in 2018. He won the Democratic nomination but lost to Rice in the general election. Rice received 59.56% of the votes.
As he did during the 2018 election, Robert Williams also is running to retain his seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives. However, unlike in 2018, he does not face opposition to retain the state House seat.
Robert Williams has previously indicated that if he were to win both seats, he would resign from the state seat — the South Carolina Constitution prohibits dual office holding — to serve in Congress.
Robert Williams has represented House District 62 since 2007. House District 62 includes parts of Darlington and Florence counties.
William Williams served in Vietnam in 1968-1969 before he obtained a degree from South Carolina State University. After college, he began working at the United States Postal Service, where he served as a part-time clerk/carrier for 10 years and for 18 years as a postmaster. He retired from the post office to assist his wife's battle with cancer. Williams' wife lost that battle.
He also has an MBA degree from Webster University and is a doctoral candidate at Capella University.
Rice does not face opposition to win the Republican nomination. Thus, there was no primary election for the Republican nomination.
Also running in the race is Libertarian candidate Larry Guy Hammond. Hammond previously ran against and lost to Rice in the 2018 Republican primary for the seat.
US Senate
Bidding for his fourth term in the U.S. Senate, Lindsey Graham easily defeated three little-known challengers in the S.C. Republican primary.
With 44% of 46 counties reporting, Graham received 68.51% percent of the votes. Michael LaPierre finished second with 16.56% percent, followed by Joe Reynolds (8.97%) and Dale Buckner (5.96%).
Graham moves on to perhaps his hardest reelection fight — against Democrat Jaime Harrison in November — in what’s on pace to become the most expensive race in South Carolina history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.