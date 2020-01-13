FLORENCE, S.C. – Water customers on Bentree Lane and Holly Circle will experience a water interruption Tuesday.
The city of Florence said it has been notified by the South Carolina Department of Transportation that work associated with the Bentree Lane highway-widening project requires that water service be disconnected to the area shown on the attached location map.
Impacted water customers located along Bentree Lane from the intersection of David McLeod Boulevard to West Palmetto Street and Holly Circle from West Palmetto Street to Second Loop Road received notifications door to door on Jan. 10 announcing this service interruption.
Apartment residents in this area have been notified through their complex management.
The third of four projected service interruptions is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
This service interruption will allow contractors to complete the installation of a new storm drainage system as well as the relocation of the existing water main which serves homes and businesses in this area.
Out of a preponderance of caution, the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control has required that a boil water advisory be issued to affected residents following each interruption to service, as there will be a loss of pressure within the area when water services are temporarily disconnected. An advisory will be issued and distributed door to door to each customer impacted.
For questions, contact the city of Florence Utilities Department at 843-665-3236, the South Carolina Department of Transportation at 843-661-4715 or the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control at 843-661-4825.
