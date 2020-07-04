HARTSVILLE, S.C. — On a holiday cramped by COVID-19 restrictions, at least two water attractions in the Pee Dee drew visitors Saturday.
People were having fun at the splash pad at Lynches River County Park in Florence County and at Neptune Island in Hartsville.
At Lynches River, children screamed in delight as they played in the water. Among those having fun were 5-year-old Turner McKenzie and 2-year-old Amelia Sweeney.
In Hartsville, Lauren Baker, Hartsville director of tourism and communication, says the park is getting more visitors making a day or weekend trip out of their visit.
"We have also seen an increase of visitors to Hartsville for people that are choosing Neptune Island as a day trip or weekend getaway," Baker said in an email. "Neptune Island is focusing marketing efforts in the Columbia and Charlotte area and it has been great to see the people from this area exploring Hartsville outside of the waterpark gates. Those that live in Hartsville know the charm that fills the streets and the businesses of our city, but Neptune Island has provided a way to invite more visitors in to introduce them to all that Hartsville has to offer."
She said people living close to the city take full advantage of the park with the season pass that affords frequent visits.
Also, the park provides jobs for many teenagers living in or near the city.
"Neptune Island also offers a great resource for the teenagers and young adults in our community that are seeking employment while out of school for the summer," Baker said. "This is a tremendous opportunity for those that may not be able to otherwise find a summer job. For many of the employees, Neptune Island is their first job. The experience that they are gaining from working with the public will prove to be invaluable to them as they prepare for their future. Neptune Island is fortunate to be nestled in a community that is home to so many wonderful students with great work ethic and a will to succeed."
The 2020 season has been quite different from previous seasons because of the threat posed by COVID-19.
Baker indicated that attendance at the park is being kept deliberately lower by the city.
"Attendance is down this season due to the precautions being taken to protect the safety of our guests by limiting capacity," Baker said. "At this time, Neptune Island is only operating at half capacity of what they have during a normal summer and this could change at any point."
She added that all staff, except lifeguards on the stand, are required to wear masks.
Neptune Island opened on June 18, 2018. The waterpark is owned and operated by the city of Hartsville. It currently employs 163 people and it is still hiring for this season. It is located at 1109 14th St. in Hartsville.
Neptune was the name of the Roman god of the sea.
The park is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about the park, visit neptuneisland.com. For more information regarding the park's approach to COVID-19 precautions, visit neptuneisland.com/covid19.
