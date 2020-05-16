FLORENCE, S.C. — About a dozen intrepid mountain biking enthusiasts devoted a big part of their Saturday toward putting some of the finishing touches on High Hill Creek, Florence's soon-to-be-newest park.
The park, purpose designed for mountain biking, trail running and hiking, lies on about 80 acres of land split between the trail, woods and wetlands at the end of Prosperity Way by the Florence Fire Department's training facility.
Saturday's mission was originally to improve one of the trail's water crossings but enough volunteers turned out that organizers took advantage of that to so some trail blazing with an eye toward making an area of the trail safer for runners, hikers and bikers to share.
The game plan is that, once open, bikers will travel one direction on the paths while runners and hikers travel the opposite direction so that nobody is passing anyone else from behind.
"There's a creek crossing that needs a little bit of repairing. We're going to put larger culvert in to make that crossing a little bit better," said Michael Sparkman, founder of Atomic Mountain Biker and the self-described pseudo leader of a rag-tag group of mountain bikers.
"It's rather deep with a lot of water flowing through it. We going to armor that, reinforce it so it doesn't wash out. Make it a little bit easier," Sparkman said as volunteers filled wheelbarrows with riprap to wheel out to the site.
Behind the convoy of heavily laden wheelbarrows two volunteers picked up a plastic culvert and all went out the trail several hundred yards to the creek crossing.
Once there they pulled out the shorter culvert that was there, realigned the crossing for convenience, caught a crayfish, placed the new culvert and moved a lot of dirt to build up and improve the crossing.
Once that was done the riprap was dumped to armor the crossing against the creek which was tame Saturday but is subject to higher flows from rain.
The realignment also lessened the chance that a rider might run into a tree that was challengingly located quite close to the riding trail.
"This trail is going to be a beginner to intermediate class so we don't want anything to be too difficult," Sparkman said. "We want the kids to be able to come out here and enjoy that and have a good time as well."
The crossing and possibly a runners/hikers bypass of one section of bike trail are two of the final bits of work to do ahead of the park's grand opening.
That, Sparkman said, will happen in June or as soon as it is safe for large crowds to again gather.
"We want to let the city, let the entire town know what we have put together here," Sparkman said of the park, which has benefited from about $24,000 raised by the bikers and a $76,000 grant awarded through the city.
"We've put $100,000 into this trail system. It was professionally built by a crew called Benchmark Design out of Greenville — they've built some of the most premier mountain biking tracks in the Southeast," Sparkman said.
"We've been working on this for six years," Sparkman said. "We founded Atomic Mountain Bikers six years ago. Three years ago we merged with Midlands Southern Off Road Biking Association — they do Lynches Woods Park in Newberry and and Poinsett Park"
The group is still raising money for directional signs to be placed along the four-miles of trail at the park. To donate, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AtomicMTB/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.