DARLINGTON, S.C. — A group of volunteers joined Rep. Robert Williams and Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd on Wednesday to hand out 600 food boxes to those in need.
"I want to thank the mayor; he was right on it. When I called him and asked him about it he said yeah, he was on board," Williams said.
The event, conducted in the parking lot of the Fitness World Gym on Pearl Street, was done drive-thru style to ensure social distancing requirements were maintained.
"We wanted to make sure people in our community are being fed," Williams said. "There are some folks in the community who fell on hard times because their job closed and they needed a little extra food in the house. As we know, we're running short of food nationwide and we just want to be a blessing to the community."
Thursday's food boxes, prepared through Harvest Hope Food Bank, contained a mix of fruits, vegetables, frozen foods and even watermelons.
"We're going to do it again. We want to do something for those who are hurting," Williams said.
