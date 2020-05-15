FLORENCE, S.C. — A Democratic candidate running for a seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives has received the endorsement of Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii.
Gabbard endorsed Issac Wilson III in the House District 63 race Thursday evening.
Wilson is running against incumbent Republican Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. for the seat.
House District 63 includes part of West Florence. It is considered safely Republican by the FairMapsSC, a nonpartisan group working to create more competitive general election races for the South Carolina General Assembly.
Gabbard also added that she would soon be appearing at a town hall with Wilson at a time, date and place to be determined.
Wilson served as Gabbard's local campaign representative during the run-up to the South Carolina Democratic presidential preference primary on Feb. 29.
Gabbard finished seventh in the primary, behind winner and former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont, businessman Tom Steyer, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota. She only finished ahead of candidates that had withdrawn from the race but remained on the ballot for the primary.
In Florence County, her performance was worse than in the state as a whole. She finished with 1.26% of the vote in the state but only 0.56% of the vote in Florence County.
Gabbard announced her campaign for president on Feb. 2, 2019, and dropped out of the race on March 19 at which point she endorsed Biden. Prior to the South Carolina primary, Gabbard spoke at a Martin Luther King Day event in Florence.
Wilson previously ran for an at-large seat Florence City Council in 2016. He was defeated in the Democratic primary by current council members Octavia Williams-Blake and Glynn Willis.
Two council members are elected by the city at-large in the 2016/2020 election cycle.
He secured 12.87% of the vote in the primary to come in fourth behind Williams-Blake, Willis, and Bryant David Moses. Williams-Blake and Willis were elected over Republican Chris Wegmann in the general election.
